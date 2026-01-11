Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 18,791 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,880 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $17,408,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 88,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

