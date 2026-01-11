Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $342.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $311.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

