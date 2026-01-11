Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 2,870 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $231.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

