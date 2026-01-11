iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $697.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $698.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $683.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

