Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $13.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.0833.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,317,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,064,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,980,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,913,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.2% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,212,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COLD opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.