Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 30,580 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,015,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,694,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,049,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,617,000 after buying an additional 1,755,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,043,000 after buying an additional 2,326,747 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.