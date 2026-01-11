Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.47 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.21. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.09.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts for RMD (modest bumps to quarterly forecasts and lifts to FY2026–FY2028: FY2026 to $10.62, FY2027 to $11.20 and FY2028 to $12.80). Upgrades signal stronger expected revenue/margin momentum and are a clear catalyst for buying interest. Zacks Upgrades

Large institutional activity (e.g., Norges Bank new stake and other funds materially increasing positions) supports conviction from long?term investors and can underpin further accumulation ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: ResMed set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for Jan. 29 (after the close) with a webcast — a near?term event that can amplify moves depending on results and guidance. Earnings Date

ResMed set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for Jan. 29 (after the close) with a webcast — a near?term event that can amplify moves depending on results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus remains constructive (MarketBeat shows a “Moderate Buy” with an average target ~ $296). That positive analyst backdrop supports buying but leaves limited room if guidance disappoints. Analyst Consensus

Consensus remains constructive (MarketBeat shows a “Moderate Buy” with an average target ~ $296). That positive analyst backdrop supports buying but leaves limited room if guidance disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Michael J. Farrell sold ~4,991 shares (~$248.46 avg) and Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares (~$248.83 avg) on Jan. 7. While both retain large stakes, disclosed sales can create short?term nervousness and are being watched by investors. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 and Director Form 4

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $497,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,615,125.59. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $1,240,063.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,594 shares of company stock worth $5,403,495 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

