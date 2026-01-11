United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 109.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $483.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.27. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $519.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $7,127,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $4,029,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,854,600.83. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 608,514 shares of company stock valued at $284,376,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

