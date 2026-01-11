Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,640 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $197.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $198.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

