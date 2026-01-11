Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $53.29 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 4.8%

Oracle stock opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $571.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.09.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.