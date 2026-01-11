American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1,062.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

