SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 209.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MongoDB by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.50, for a total transaction of $445,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,791 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,197.50. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,587. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.40.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $408.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -469.10 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

