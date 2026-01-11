Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.
Arkema Stock Performance
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Arkema had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.
Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.
