Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head to Head Analysis

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zepp Health and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nyxoah 1 0 3 0 2.50

Zepp Health currently has a consensus target price of $64.37, indicating a potential upside of 143.27%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 148.37%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Zepp Health.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $182.60 million 2.10 -$75.73 million ($4.11) -6.44 Nyxoah $4.89 million 35.52 -$64.10 million ($2.49) -2.05

This table compares Zepp Health and Nyxoah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nyxoah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -28.28% -21.45% -9.20% Nyxoah -1,457.97% -101.99% -66.74%

Volatility & Risk

Zepp Health has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Zepp Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health



Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Nyxoah



Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

