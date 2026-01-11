Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

HLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Holley from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Holley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

Holley Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.31. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Holley had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Holley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Holley by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high?performance automotive products for the enthusiast market. Through its portfolio of well?known brands, the company develops fuel delivery systems, intake manifolds, ignition components, nitrous oxide systems, digital controls and other engine?dress accessories tailored to both street and competition applications. Holley’s products are sold through a network of domestic and international distributors, retailers and directly to professional race teams and hobbyists.

The company’s product offerings span mechanical and electronic fuel injection, carburetion, engine management, add?on power systems and calibration tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.