Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Head to Head Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and PaxMedica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.11 million 0.05 -$8.16 million ($39.69) 0.00 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million ($6.09) N/A

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PaxMedica. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.22% -23.50% PaxMedica N/A -3,167.89% -560.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PaxMedica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats PaxMedica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome. The company is developing PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. It has a research collaboration agreement with PolarMar Health for Phase II clinical trial in austism spectrum disorder for emodin, which retains the rights for PolarMar to develop and commercialize any non-prescription supplement form of the product, and for PaxMedica, Inc. to retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a highly purified form of emodin. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

