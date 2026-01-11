DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

