Head to Head Review: Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) & Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) and Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hermes International and Yunhong Green CTI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hermes International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermes International N/A N/A N/A Yunhong Green CTI -3.76% -7.78% -3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hermes International and Yunhong Green CTI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermes International 0 4 0 1 2.40 Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.1% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hermes International and Yunhong Green CTI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermes International $16.42 billion 16.61 $4.98 billion N/A N/A Yunhong Green CTI $17.95 million 0.62 -$1.50 million ($0.31) -12.88

Hermes International has higher revenue and earnings than Yunhong Green CTI.

Summary

Hermes International beats Yunhong Green CTI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermes International

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

About Yunhong Green CTI

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.