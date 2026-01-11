Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Newmark Group stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $863.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 338.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 2,161.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

