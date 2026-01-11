lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.19.
lululemon athletica Price Performance
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at lululemon athletica
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
More lululemon athletica News
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Activist pressure: Elliott has built a >$1B stake and is pushing leadership change, including promoting Jane Nielsen as a potential CEO candidate — this raises the prospect of strategic, operational or capital-allocation moves that could boost shareholder value. Activist Elliott shakes up leadership at Lululemon
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor views: Several commentary pieces argue LULU is trading at below?average historical multiples vs. its strong margins and revenue growth, suggesting a value opportunity if execution stabilizes. Is LuluLemon Stock Attractive?
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism on rebound: Independent investors/commentators say Lululemon may be positioned to bounce back after the recent pullback, underlining upside if the company executes on product and distribution. LuLulemon is ready to bounce back
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term thesis support: Asset managers and letters highlight Lululemon’s brand strength and margin profile as reasons it can compound over time, supporting patient investors. What Makes Lululemon a Long-Term Compounder?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on LULU — initiation can increase research attention/liquidity but the immediate impact depends on the bank’s stance and ratings. Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on lululemon
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions: Lululemon’s end-of-season sale is still active — may help near-term sales but could compress margins if extended or deeper than planned. Lululemon’s end-of-season sale
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership/boardroom turmoil: Reports of an intensifying battle for control and board challenges (including activity from founder Chip Wilson) raise governance risk and create execution uncertainty. The Bull Case For lululemon Could Change Leadership Turmoil at Lululemon
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff/legal uncertainty: Pending court rulings on tariffs have delayed clarity for imports and margins; this regulatory uncertainty helped trigger intraday selling pressure. Why Lululemon Stock Was Sliding Today
lululemon athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
