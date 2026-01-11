lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.19.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $203.90 on Thursday. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

