Hillhouse Frontier Holdings Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (HIFI)

Hillhouse Frontier Holdings (HIFI) expects to raise $6.50 million in an initial public offering on the week of January 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Hillhouse Frontier Holdings generated $8.07 million in revenue and $880 thousand in net income. The company has a market cap of $106 million.

Cathay Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Hillhouse Frontier Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Nevada) We are a luxury vehicle exporter. Through our subsidiary, Hillhouse Capital Group, we run a vehicle export business that specializes inÂ finding premium vehicles in the U.S. and facilitating their shipment to Hong Kong to our client, who distributes the vehicles to its clients in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In 2024, Hillhouse Capital Group did 67 vehicle transactions, including 34 with authorized dealerships and 33 with independent dealers. We worked with 15 purchasing agents. We specialize in exporting U.S. luxury vehicles having MSRPs of at least $80,000, targeting affluent consumers and dealers seeking premium luxury brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Cadillac. Unlike smaller industry participantsâ€”typically family-run businesses that rely on informal sourcing networksâ€”we operate through a structured purchasing model with authorized dealerships (i.e., purchasing from them through their designated purchasing agents) and independent dealers, ensuring a stable and scalable supply chain.Â Fenglong MaÂ has served as our CEO and our chairman of the board since October 2022. He is a seasoned entrepreneur in international trade and automotive sales. He founded our company in October 2022, leading its strategy, operations, and entry into automotive exports. Previously, he co-founded Qingdao High-End Vehicle Trading Co., and served as general sales manager from January 2020 to September 2022. He was responsible for sales, market expansion, and supply chain management of high-end imported vehicles, establishing strong global partnerships and optimizing procurement processes. He received an associate degree in business managementÂ from Mudanjiang Forestry Vocational and Technical College.Â Mr. Ma is a citizen of the PRC and currently resides in the PRC. Zheng Wen TongÂ has served as our chief operating officer since November 2024, overseeing vehicle procurement, logistics, and financial transactions. She has extensive experience in automotive trade and supply chain management. Before this, she was an office manager at TW&EW Service from April 2024 to October 2024 and was employed by Wave Capital Management from January 2022 to March 2024, where sheÂ oversaw administrative and supply chain operations. From January 2020 to March 2020, she served as an office manager at Luxury Unlimited Group. She received a diploma in accounting from Shanghai Business Trade College in July 1994. Ms. Tong is a citizen of the United States and currently resides in the United States.Â Chihyuan LinÂ has served as our CFO since February 2025, overseeing financial strategy and operations. He is an experienced financial executive with expertise in strategic financial management, accounting, and SEC reporting. Before joining us, he founded Linck Consulting Inc. in September 2024 and has been serving as its CEO, providing accounting and tax consulting services. From September 2023 to September 2024, he worked as a consultant at 8020 Consulting LLC, focusing on SEC reporting and financial advisory services. Prior to that, from October 2022 to September 2023, he was the senior manager of financial reporting and technical accounting at Tattooed Chef, where he managed SEC filings, financial reporting, and statement consolidation. From October 2021 to October 2022, he held the role of senior manager of financial reporting and analysis at HF Foods Group Inc., overseeing financial reporting and compliance matters. Earlier, from February 2018 to October 2021, he served as the assistant director of finance and assistant controller at Ta Chen International Inc., specializing in operational accounting and financial statement consolidation. Mr. Lin earned a Master of Science degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas on August 12, 2011, and a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on May 16, 2010. Mr. Lin is a citizen of the United States and currently resides in the United States. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Hillhouse Frontier Holdings filed its S-1 for its IPO on July 21, 2025, and disclosed the terms: 1.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $6.25 million, if priced at the $5.00 mid-point of its range.) “.

Hillhouse Frontier Holdings was founded in 2022 and has 3 employees. The company is located at 20955 Lycoming St, Suite 201, Diamond Bar, California 91789 and can be reached via phone at (661)-508-8888 or on the web at http://www.hillhouse-group.com/.

