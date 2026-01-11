SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $284.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.3333.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP Trading Up 2.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SAP by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $247.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.47. SAP has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

