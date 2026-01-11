Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) PT at $51.64

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.6364.

AHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $3,718,666. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 338.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

