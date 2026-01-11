United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $126.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Shares of UPS opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after buying an additional 2,481,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after buying an additional 1,799,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

