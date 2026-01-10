Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Big Tree Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Big Tree Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Big Tree Group Stock Performance

Big Tree Group Company Profile

Big Tree Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:BIGG) is a publicly traded cannabis company focused on cultivating, manufacturing and retailing adult?use cannabis products in the state of Colorado. The company holds multiple retail dispensary licenses, as well as cultivation and manufacturing permits, enabling it to operate a vertically integrated cannabis business that spans plant propagation through point?of?sale.

Through its retail outlets, Big Tree Group offers a range of cannabis products, including dried flower, pre?rolls, vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles and topicals.

