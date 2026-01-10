Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.11 and traded as low as GBX 31.91. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.50, with a volume of 34,234 shares changing hands.
Real Estate Investors Stock Down 0.9%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.66.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors. The portfolio has no material reliance on a single asset or occupier. On 1st January 2015, the Company converted to a REIT. Real Estate Investment Trusts are listed property investment companies or groups not liable to corporation tax on their rental income or capital gains from their qualifying activities.
