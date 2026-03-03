Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.26. Approximately 65,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 125,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Real Matters Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 91.91, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.87 million during the quarter. Real Matters had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Real Matters Inc. will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

