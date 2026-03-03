SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €19.72 and last traded at €19.88. 144,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.98.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes. It markets its products under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, and York brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

