OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Trading Up 5.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that focuses on identifying, appraising and developing hydrocarbon resources in frontier and emerging basins. The company’s activities span the full project lifecycle, from initial seismic acquisition and well drilling through to field development, production and commercialisation. Ophir’s portfolio has historically included both onshore and offshore assets, with an emphasis on deepwater operations.

Ophir Energy’s asset base has been concentrated in key regions of sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.