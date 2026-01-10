U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and traded as low as $14.62. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 7,934 shares traded.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Get U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 669.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF ( NYSEARCA:SEA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry. The index provider, Delta Global Indices, LLC, defines the shipping industry to include companies within the business segments of the maritime shipping industry, such as companies deriving revenue from the seaborne transport of dry bulk goods and the leasing and/or operating of tanker ships, container ships, specialty chemical ships and ships that transport liquid natural gas (LNG) or dry bulk goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.