Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and traded as low as $32.00. Hitachi shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 269,457 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHIY. Zacks Research upgraded Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Hitachi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hitachi Trading Up 2.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,463.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a “social innovation” company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company’s activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

