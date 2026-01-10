Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.95 and traded as low as €29.22. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €29.33, with a volume of 1,485,894 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.92.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft. It is also involved in the provision of tire-related services, including development of mobility solutions for fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers, farmers, distributors, and individuals; mobility services, such as road maps, mobile apps, itineraries, and travel guides; lifestyle products comprising car and bike accessories, shoe soles, and sports and leisure gears; and high-tech materials that include 3D metal printing, specialty, rubber, biosourced, and recycled materials.

