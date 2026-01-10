Critical Survey: Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) vs. Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM)

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM – Get Free Report) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Epsium Enterprise and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsium Enterprise 1 0 0 0 1.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsium Enterprise $12.52 million 2.59 $280,000.00 N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $39.78 million 0.36 -$120,000.00 ($0.69) -4.17

This table compares Epsium Enterprise and Willamette Valley Vineyards”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Epsium Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Epsium Enterprise and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsium Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards -4.82% -7.41% -1.67%

Summary

Epsium Enterprise beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsium Enterprise

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK. Mr. Son I Tam, our CEO, Chairman, principal shareholder, and the founder of Epsium and Luz directly holds (i) 89.996% ownership interest in Epsium, (ii) 19% interest in Epsium HK, and (iii) 20% ownership interest in Luz. Luz is an import trading and wholesaler of primarily alcoholic beverages in Macau. Through Luz, we import and sell a broad range of premium beverages, primarily alcoholic beverages and, in 2022, a small quantity of tea and fruit juice. The alcoholic beverages we sell include Chinese liquor, French cognac, Scottish whiskey, fine wine, Champagne, and other miscellaneous beverage alcohol. Sales of Chinese liquor is by far our most significant operations, and we are a top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in Macau. We operate only in Macau. Our principal executive office is located in Macau, SAR China.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma, Pere Ami, and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products through direct sales at the retail locations; mailing lists; and distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

