Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Techprecision Corp. (NASDAQ:TPCS)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.69. Techprecision shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 63,479 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Techprecision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPCS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Techprecision during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Techprecision in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Techprecision by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Techprecision by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Techprecision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechPrecision, Inc (NASDAQ:TPCS) specializes in the design, engineering and manufacture of high-precision automated machinery and turnkey production solutions. The company’s core offerings include assembly, test and inspection equipment, servo-electric press systems and custom packaging machines tailored for industries with stringent quality and regulatory requirements. TechPrecision’s products support medical device, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and industrial applications, delivering end-to-end services from concept development and prototyping to full-scale production and after-market support.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, TechPrecision operates two primary manufacturing facilities: its U.S.

