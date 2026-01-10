Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.43 and traded as high as GBX 95.79. Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 222,371 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.55. The company has a market cap of £320.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Insider Activity at Castelnau Group

In related news, insider Richard Brown purchased 17,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 per share, with a total value of £15,184.16. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes.

The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities. Conversely, it is also Castelnau’s responsibility to restrict investment into areas that don’t make sense.

This includes making investments externally and moving resources around between holdings.

