NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.16. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 14,022 shares changing hands.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime is a provider of interactive entertainment and engagement solutions for bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues. The company designs and delivers real?time trivia, sports, and gaming content through proprietary hardware and software platforms, enabling patrons to participate in live quizzes and competitions from tabletop terminals or mobile apps.

The company’s core offering, the Buzztime® trivia network, combines cloud?based content distribution with venue-installed terminals to deliver daily live tournaments, themed quizzes and sports prediction games.

