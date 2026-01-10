Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10.11. Approximately 77,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 320,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of £34.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.46.
Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported GBX 0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 EPS for the current year.
Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.
Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.
For more information on Cavendish, please visit www.cavendish.com
