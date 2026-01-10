Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10.11. Approximately 77,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 320,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25.

Cavendish Financial Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.46.

Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported GBX 0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Cavendish Financial

In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Lisa Gordon bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £45,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.

Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.

For more information on Cavendish, please visit www.cavendish.com

