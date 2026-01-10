iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.08. 15,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 15,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 398.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.