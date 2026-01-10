Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.2250. 1,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.0360.

Qube Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Qube Company Profile

Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) is the American Depositary Receipt (ADR) of Qube Global Logistics Limited, one of Australia’s leading diversified logistics and infrastructure providers. The company offers an integrated suite of services that spans container stevedoring, rail operations, bulk and breakbulk handling, warehousing, terminal management and road transport. Qube’s asset-backed operating platforms are strategically located at key port precincts and inland terminals, enabling seamless connections between maritime and land freight networks across the Australian continent.

Since its incorporation in 2006 and subsequent listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2011, Qube has pursued both organic growth and targeted acquisitions to expand its service portfolio and geographic reach.

