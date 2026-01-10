Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Trading 226.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) rose 226.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $5.7440. Approximately 5,105,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13,729% from the average daily volume of 36,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: ARBKL) are unsecured debt securities issued by Argo Blockchain plc, a UK-based digital asset miner. Argo specializes in proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining, with a primary focus on Bitcoin. The company designs, builds and operates high-density data centers equipped with specialized ASIC hardware to validate blockchain transactions and secure the network.

In addition to its own mining operations, Argo offers hosting services to third-party customers seeking scalable infrastructure for crypto-mining.

