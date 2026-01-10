ORG Partners LLC Acquires 9,953 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liquid Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 262,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 87,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $107.66 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.