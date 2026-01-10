Wise Wealth Partners Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,628 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,811,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,046,000 after buying an additional 180,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,312,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after buying an additional 452,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,979,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 374,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,606,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,637,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

