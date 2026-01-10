Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,046,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,725.36. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 29th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00.
- On Friday, December 26th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $48,450.00.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $48,600.00.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00.
- On Friday, December 19th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $48,025.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $47,925.00.
- On Monday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $46,950.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00.
NYSE RKT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 2.29.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,167,000 after buying an additional 10,270,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after acquiring an additional 856,367 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,010,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,298,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Policy catalyst — Former President Trump floated a roughly $200 billion mortgage bond purchase plan that would likely push mortgage rates lower and directly benefit originators/servicers like Rocket by increasing refinance and purchase activity. This is the primary driver behind the stock’s strength. Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Rocket Companies Surges After Trump Floats $200 Billion Mortgage Bond Purchase Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and media coverage — News outlets reported an immediate pop and after-hours jump tied to the housing-policy pledge, helping feed momentum and investor interest in RKT. Rocket Stock Pops on Trump’s Plans to Buy Mortgage Bonds Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Jumps After Hours On Trump Housing Market Pledge
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Traders bought ~194,624 call options (about +53% vs. average), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short-term upside if momentum continues. (No article link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares at ~$21.26 (a very small portion of his ~1.05M holding). The sale was disclosed on Form 4; the size suggests routine liquidity rather than a major red flag. SEC Form 4 — Rizik sale
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability risk — Rocket trades at a very elevated P/E and still shows a negative net margin despite rapid revenue growth; those fundamentals could limit sustained upside if mortgage-rate relief fails to materialize or policy plans stall. RKT profile and financials
Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.
The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.
