Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) CEO Joseph Oliveto Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,372.25. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Oliveto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 7th, Joseph Oliveto sold 500 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $1,125.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 200,550.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.