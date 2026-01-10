Voltaic Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR) Insider Daniel Raihani Acquires 500,000 Shares

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, rare-earth elements, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company was formerly known as Eon NRG Limited and changed its name to Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

