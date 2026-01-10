Sonoma Allocations LLC Purchases Shares of 46,153 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sonoma Allocations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9%

RWJ stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

