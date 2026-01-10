Sonoma Allocations LLC Acquires New Shares in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF $ARB

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARB stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

