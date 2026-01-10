Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

REGN stock opened at $796.55 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,521. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets — Bank of America and other firms raised ratings/targets this week, shifting consensus toward Buy and boosting investor confidence. Bank of America upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets — Bank of America and other firms raised ratings/targets this week, shifting consensus toward Buy and boosting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks moved REGN to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), highlighting expectations for continued earnings outperformance. Zacks upgrade

Zacks moved REGN to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), highlighting expectations for continued earnings outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Truist and other brokers raised price targets (Truist to $820), and aggregated analyst coverage (21?analyst notes) points to a more favorable fundamental outlook — a catalyst for momentum buyers. 21?analyst roundup

Truist and other brokers raised price targets (Truist to $820), and aggregated analyst coverage (21?analyst notes) points to a more favorable fundamental outlook — a catalyst for momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity has picked up around REGN, signaling elevated trader interest and potential for amplified short?term moves; direction is ambiguous. Unusual options activity

Unusual options activity has picked up around REGN, signaling elevated trader interest and potential for amplified short?term moves; direction is ambiguous. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (REGN vs peers) provide valuation context but are not immediate catalysts. REGN vs ILMN analysis

Comparative analyst pieces (REGN vs peers) provide valuation context but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares at roughly $800 — a small dollar amount relative to market cap but sometimes triggers investor concern and short?term profit?taking. Insider sale SEC filing

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

