BioLife Solutions Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results highlighting double-digit growth, expanding profitability, and a more focused portfolio following recent divestiture activity. Management said 2025 performance reflected strength in the company’s biopreservation media (BPM) franchise and increased demand tied to commercially approved cell and gene therapy (CGT) customers, while outlining 2026 guidance calling for continued revenue growth and margin expansion.

2025 results: revenue up 29% with improved profitability

Chairman and CEO Rod de Greef said 2025 was “another strong year,” marked by portfolio repositioning and a simpler operating structure. Total revenue from continuing operations increased 29% year-over-year to about $96 million, landing “at the high end” of guidance that was raised twice in the second half of the year, according to management.

In the fourth quarter, revenue was $24.8 million, up 20% from the prior-year period. De Greef attributed the growth primarily to continued strength in BPM, along with broad-based growth across the company’s cell processing tools portfolio.

While BioLife’s gross margin declined year-over-year, the company reported improved operating leverage. De Greef said adjusted EBITDA rose to $25 million, or 26% of revenue, compared with $13 million, or 18% of revenue, in 2024.

Business mix: BPM remains the core, with a growing commercial customer share

Management emphasized the scale and consistency of the BPM franchise in Q4. De Greef said BPM accounted for approximately 85% of total quarterly revenue, and the top 20 BPM customers represented roughly 80% of BPM revenue—metrics he said were consistent with prior quarters and supported visibility into demand.

BioLife also pointed to a continued shift toward later-stage and approved therapies. De Greef said commercial BPM customers represented nearly 50% of revenue in 2025, up from the “low 40s range” in 2024. In the Q&A, he said he expects commercial customers to make up roughly 50% to 55% of revenue in 2026.

On market positioning, BioLife said its BPM products are embedded in 16 approved therapies and used in more than 250 relevant commercially sponsored CGT trials in the U.S., representing over 70% share. De Greef added that among more than 30 phase 3 trials, the company’s share is “approaching 80%.”

Margins and operations: bag yields pressured gross margin, ERP implementation completed

CFO Troy Wichterman said adjusted gross margin in Q4 was $15.8 million, or 64%, compared with $14.0 million, or 67%, a year earlier. For full-year 2025, adjusted gross margin was $63.2 million, or 66%, compared with $51.4 million, or 69%, in 2024.

Wichterman attributed the margin rate decline to mix shift toward bags, which carry lower margins than bottles, and to lower-than-anticipated bag yields in the second half of the year. De Greef later quantified the bag-yield issue as a “2 to 3-point headwind” on gross margin in the second half.

Management said improving bag yields is an operational priority entering 2026, but the expected benefit will take time to materialize. De Greef said the solution requires a 90-day customer notification and that the company must sell through higher-cost bag inventory already on hand. He said the impact from improved yields is expected “right around Q4” of 2026.

Separately, Wichterman said the company implemented ERP manufacturing modules in early February “with no disruption to operations,” describing the rollout as enabling more automated processes and controls across manufacturing, quality, and accounting.

Earnings, cash, and balance sheet highlights

BioLife reported improved profitability metrics in 2025. Wichterman said adjusted operating income in Q4 was $0.9 million, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $0.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Full-year adjusted operating income was $2.9 million versus an adjusted operating loss of $2.6 million in 2024.

Adjusted net income was $1.9 million in Q4, compared with an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million a year earlier. For the full year, adjusted net income was $6.3 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $2.9 million in 2024. Wichterman said the year-over-year improvements were driven primarily by higher revenue and a $1.3 million decrease in the company’s sales tax accrual, partially offset by higher R&D expense related to headcount and investments in key projects.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million (28% of revenue) in Q4, up from $3.7 million (18% of revenue) in the prior-year quarter. Wichterman said a $1.3 million gain on a sales tax true-up in Q4 had an approximately 500-basis-point impact on adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter and about 100 basis points for the full year.

On liquidity, BioLife ended 2025 with $120.2 million in cash and marketable securities, up from $105.4 million at the end of 2024. Wichterman said the Q4 cash increase was primarily driven by $23.5 million in proceeds from the divestiture of SAVSU, partially offset by capital expenditures of $4.4 million, working capital usage of $2.2 million, and $2.5 million of debt payments. The company’s remaining SBA debt balance was $5 million, all short-term, which it expects to fully repay by June 2026 along with a $1.2 million balloon payment at maturity.

2026 outlook: 17% to 20% revenue growth, expectation for positive GAAP net income

For 2026, BioLife guided to revenue of $112 million to $115 million (also stated as $112.5 million to $115 million), implying 17% to 20% growth. Management said the outlook is based on visibility into demand forecasts from key BPM customers and is expected to be driven primarily by customers with commercially approved therapies, along with increased demand for other tools.

Wichterman said the company expects GAAP and adjusted gross margin in the “mid-sixties,” with margins generally in line with 2025, supported by higher average selling prices but partially offset by product mix and higher growth rates in other cell processing tools. Management also said it expects full-year positive GAAP net income in 2026 and further expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin, while noting planned increases in R&D and sales and marketing expense to support longer-term growth.

As of Feb. 19, 2026, BioLife had 48.3 million shares outstanding and 50.2 million shares on a fully diluted basis, Wichterman said.

In strategic updates, de Greef discussed a recent agreement with UK-based Qkine Limited, providing exclusive distribution rights for certain cytokines and non-exclusive rights for others within the CGT market. He said the companies will also work together to package and store certain cytokines in BioLife’s CellSeal vial line, describing the effort as a long-term move rather than a major 2026 revenue driver.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

