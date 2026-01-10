1,546 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Purchased by Sonoma Allocations LLC

Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%
OEF stock opened at $346.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.67.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
